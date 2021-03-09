Nintendo knocks 35 percent off Switch games for 'Mar10 Day'

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nintendo's annual Mario appreciation day, dubbed Mar10 Day, is tomorrow and the company has already started celebrating by discounting some Switch games. Through March 13, you can get 35 percent off Super Mario Party, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Tennis Aces at Nintendo's eShop or Amazon. That discount brings all of those titles down to just under $39, which is an all-time low for some of them. Those are the games Nintendo's highlighting for Mar10 Day, but a number of other Mario games are on sale at Amazon including Super Mario Odyssey for $39, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $39 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49.

While not all Mario games are on sale, you can grab quite a few titles at good sale prices this week. It's also worth noting that Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo's collection of classic Mario games remade for the Switch, will not be sold for much longer. Nintendo's pulling the collection from physical and digital shelves on March 31. We doubt it'll see a huge price drop before the cut-off date, so if you want it, you have only a few more weeks to get it.

Those are the best deals happening for Mar10 Day this year, but Nintendo's also celebrating with special in-game extras throughout the month. Players of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will notice special poses for Fave Photos throughout March in addition to past event items coming back for a limited time. Anniversary-themed items are also coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and new tours, drivers, karts and gliders will pop up in Mario Kart Tour, too.

