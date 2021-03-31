‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

Over the span of 35 years, Nintendo’s mainline Mario games have split into two distinct categories: 2D and 3D. The historical 3D games are getting some love today, as Nintendo just announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a Switch collection of three of Mario’s most notable adventures. The package includes Super Mario 64 (the first 3D Mario game, originally released for the Nintendo 64), Super Mario Sunshine (for the Gamecube) and Super Mario Galaxy (for the Wii).

Nintendo says all these games have higher resolutions than the originals, but we don’t know yet exactly what the upgrade process was — none of these games were released in HD. Judging from the trailer, though, these don’t look like complete remakes. Naturally, Nintendo has also tweaked the controls to optimize them for the Switch, as well.