Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

'Super Mario 3D World' gets a second chance on the Switch

The game lands in February 12th, 2021.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
12m ago
Super Mario 3D World
Nintendo

The Wii U sold just a fraction of what the Wii did years earlier, so some standout titles just never got the attention they deserved. Super Mario 3D World might be one of the best examples of that unfortunate trend, but now, Nintendo plans to bring an updated version of the title to a new (and enormous) audience in time for Mario's 35th anniversary.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will land on the Switch on February 12th, 2021, and just like the original game, you can expect a pronounced focus on playing with others. Nintendo says you can expect "co-op gameplay both online and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels," which, yeah, doesn't tell us much. More interesting is the "+ Bowser's Fury" bit, which appears to be a significant expansion to the base game with new levels and potentially new power-ups, though details are pretty light on that too. Really, about the only thing Nintendo has confirmed apart from the game's release date is that it'll release a set of Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo to coincide with that late winter launch. Mario die-hards have a lengthy wait ahead of them — here’s hoping Nintendo makes it easier for everyone by doling out more details soon.

In this article: mario, super mario 3d world, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
