Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport earbuds offer a better fit and wireless charging for $349

In March, Master & Dynamic debuted its best true wireless earbuds yet with the MW08. As the company did with its MW07 model, another version of the MW08 is making its debut today. The MW08 Sport offers all of the features that make the MW08 so good, including 12-hour battery life, excellent sound quality and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). This new Sport option is made with different materials, has more ear tips in the box and it comes with a wireless charging case. However, the additions tack $50 onto the price.

Instead of the ceramic and aluminum combo that we saw on the MW08, the MW08 Sport pairs the metal accents with sapphire glass. Master & Dynamic says the new material is scratch and shatter resistant which the company argues gives these earbuds the ability "to withstand any workout." Like the previous version, the MW08 Sport is IPX5 rated, which means they should withstand a sweat session with no issues. There are also some changes for the MW08 Sport's charging case. The company's familiar shiny stainless steel was a fingerprint magnet and it didn't take much for it to begin showing scratches. That material has been replaced with Kevlar fiber, so the case has a more tactile soft-touch coating with a black and gray pattern. And, of course, it should also be more durable.

Master & Dynamic

More importantly, the included case now supports wireless charging, which is likely the primary cause for the price increase. As you might expect, Master & Dynamic made its own pad to support this feature, an accessory that will debut alongside the MW08 Sport for $69 (€69/£59). The company says wireless charging for the case itself will give you 50 percent battery in 30 minutes and a full charge will take just over an hour and a half. Compare that to 15 minutes for half or an hour for a full charge with a USB-C cable. Charging times for the earbuds in the case are unchanged from the MW08: 50 percent in 15 minutes and an hour for a complete top off.

The last big change for the MW08 Sport is the selection of ear tips. Like the MW08, Master & Dynamic gives you five sets of silicone tips to help you find the best fit. For the Sport model, the company is also throwing in two sizes of foam tips that offer a more secure fit for workouts. Based on my experience using the MW08 Sport for the last week, the foam tips are more comfortable than the silicone options too.

Master & Dynamic

Inside, the MW08 Sport is unchanged from the the MW08. The earbuds pack 11mm Beryllium-coated drivers to power their stellar sound. Dual-mode ANC returns, giving you the option of blocking as much of the world as possible (ANC Max) or a setting for "less noisy" spots (All Day ANC). The company's two ambient sound modes are also back, with one dedicated to conversation and the other suited for more general use. The only bummer here is you still have to choose your ANC and ambient sound mode inside of Mater & Dynamic's app. The on-board controls don't cycle between the two, but activate your last selection when you turn on either noise cancellation or ambient mode from the earbuds.

Battery life is also unchanged, and that's a good thing. The MW08 Sport offers 12 hours of battery life on the buds themselves with 30 additional hours in the charging case.

The new materials, additional ear tips and wireless charging bring the cost of the MW08 Sport up to $349. That's $50 more than the MW08. In addition to black and white colors that are similar to the MW08, navy and green options are available on the MW08 Sport. Both the new earbuds and the wireless charging pad (MC100) are available starting today from the company's website.