Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

Mercedes has promised a 301 mile range based on the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle), which has largely been replaced by the more pessimistic WLTP standard. The EPA standard used in the US is even less generous, so the EQA’s range will be well under 300 miles if it ever arrives stateside. By way of comparison, the Hyunda Kona EV has a 258 mile EPA range with a slightly smaller battery, besting all other EVs sold in the US except, well, any of Tesla’s models.

On the tech side, the EQA will come with the automaker’s second-gen MBUX infotainment system with a fully digital and voice-controlled user interface. Buyers can choose either two 7-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, or a dual 10.25-inch widescreen version.

Mercedes’ predictive “Navigation with Electric Intelligence” feature lets you choose the fastest route given charge times, weather, traffic and your driving habits. Other standard features include automatic braking and a lane-keeping assist feature. With another new feature, the EQA can pump excess heat from the battery pack to the passenger compartment, much like Tesla does with the Model Y. That essentially allows for free heat without extra battery drain.

With the price under $50,000 the EQA becomes Mercedes entry-level EV and should have broad appeal given what looks like decent range. There’s no guarantee yet that it will come to the US, though the company told Roadshow to “stay tuned for more details in the coming months.”