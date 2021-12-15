Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories glasses can now send and read Messenger texts

Sadly, you still have to say 'Hey Facebook' to use those features.
Igor Bonifacic
12.15.21
Igor Bonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
December 15th, 2021
Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer
Meta has released a new software update for Ray-Ban Stories that enhances the voice capabilities of the smart glasses. After installing the software, you can use the built-in assistant to send texts and make voice calls over Messenger. Additionally, it can now read out messages someone sends you over the chat platform.

One other new feature is the ability to use your voice to control media playback. For instance, if you want to skip to the next song in a playlist, say, “Hey Facebook, next.” It’s also possible to adjust the volume of audio in this same way, as well as pause and resume a song or podcast. Oh, and you can ask the assistant for a battery life update.

Meta says it’s rolling out the update to the accompanying Facebook View app in phases and notes it expects the software to be available to everyone soon. Before you can download the update, you’ll need to install the latest firmware on your Stories glasses. While this release enhances one of the less compelling aspects of the Ray-Ban Stories, the company promised it will add more functionality in the new year.

