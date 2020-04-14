Microsoft makes its advanced account protection free for healthcare workers

As if fighting the coronavirus pandemic weren’t challenging enough, cybercriminals are making things more difficult for healthcare providers and humanitarian groups. Attacks have already delayed COVID-19 testing and limited access to related healthcare guidance. So today, Microsoft is extending its AccountGuard service to healthcare providers and human rights and humanitarian organizations at no cost.

Typically aimed at politicians and their staff, AccountGuard notifies customers when Microsoft detects an attack and provides guidance on stopping it. The service will be available to these new groups until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Microsoft said in an announcement. It’s currently available in 29 countries, and it’s available to organizations using Office 365 for business email. It also offers additional security to personal accounts of front line workers who use services like Outlook.com and Hotmail.