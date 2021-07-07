Microsoft Teams Together Mode test lets just two people start a meeting

The mode normally requires five attendees at least.
Mariella Moon
M. Moon|07.07.21
@mariella_moon

Sponsored Links

Mariella Moon
M. Moon
@mariella_moon
July 7th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Together Mode, Microsoft, Teams
Emotional young asian lady having video call with friends, using laptop and headset at home, cheerfully talking and gesturing, closeup, copy space. Female student having online lesson
Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

In the middle of pandemic lockdowns last year, Microsoft launched Together Mode for its Teams workplace messaging app in an effort to help attendees feel more connected. To use the mode, a meeting should have five participants at the very least, but it looks like the tech giant is looking to make it available even for calls with fewer attendees. As first reported by The Verge, people are now able to use the feature for video calls with as few as two participants, as long as they're using the Developer Preview version of the Teams app.

Together Mode uses AI-powered segmentation to put all participants in a meeting in one virtual space. Its purpose is to make people feel like they're all sitting in the same room and to help them see the other participants' nonverbal cues. The NBA gave fans a look at what the feature can do by using it to recreate the atmosphere of a packed arena without anyone being physically there. 

In December, a few months after the mode rolled out, it made its way to Skype so that friends and family can use it for their video calls, as well. Even then, though, it had a five-participant minimum, which likely limited its use. Making it accessible to fewer participants could encourage people to use it more frequently. Users can switch to Developer Preview by clicking the ellipsis next to their profile picture in Teams and going to the About section. However, some organizations could switch the option off, making it unavailable to their personnel. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget