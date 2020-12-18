Latest in Gear

Image credit: 10'000 Hours via Getty Images

Skype's latest update uses AI to make group calls less awkward

Together Mode from Microsoft Teams comes to the video calling app.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Man watching movie online with headphones, relaxation, leisure, enjoyment
10'000 Hours via Getty Images

Back in July, Microsoft added a feature called Together Mode to its Teams workplace messaging app. The tool uses an AI-powered segmentation technology to put everyone in a video call in the same virtual space. Even if you don’t use Microsoft Teams, you’ve probably seen Together Mode in action. The NBA turned to the feature when it tried to recreate the atmosphere of a packed arena without any fans physically present. It’s quickly become one of the app’s marquee features, and, as The Verge points out, it’s now making its way to Skype.  

Together Mode
Microsoft

With the latest version of the app, you, your friends and family members can pretend you’re all in the same place — provided there are at least five participants in the call and everyone has access to a webcam. The nifty thing here is you don’t need Skype installed on your computer to take advantage of the feature. You can access it through the platform’s web client, and as long as one person has an account, they can invite everyone else through a Meet Now link.  

Together Mode isn’t the only enhancement Microsoft is adding to Skype. When you update the app, you’ll also find a new grid mode feature that allows you to see every webcam stream at the same time. You’ll also find additional backgrounds, alongside the usual assortment of bug fixes. You can download Skype 8.67 on Windows, Mac and Linux.

In this article: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams, Together Mode, Skype, internet, personal computing, gear

