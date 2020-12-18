Skype's latest update uses AI to make group calls less awkward

Back in July, Microsoft added a feature called Together Mode to its Teams workplace messaging app. The tool uses an AI-powered segmentation technology to put everyone in a video call in the same virtual space. Even if you don’t use Microsoft Teams, you’ve probably seen Together Mode in action. The NBA turned to the feature when it tried to recreate the atmosphere of a packed arena without any fans physically present. It’s quickly become one of the app’s marquee features, and, as The Verge points out, it’s now making its way to Skype.

Microsoft

With the latest version of the app, you, your friends and family members can pretend you’re all in the same place — provided there are at least five participants in the call and everyone has access to a webcam. The nifty thing here is you don’t need Skype installed on your computer to take advantage of the feature. You can access it through the platform’s web client, and as long as one person has an account, they can invite everyone else through a Meet Now link.