Microsoft made a wireless mouse out of recycled ocean plastic

Alongside a fresh lineup of Surface systems, Microsoft announced a new mouse at its fall hardware event. The name gives away the reason why it's interesting. It's called the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse.

The shell is made with 20 percent recycled ocean plastic, which is created from waste that has been recovered from oceans and waterways and processed into resin pellets. Those pellets are added to the other materials that are used to make the shell.

Microsoft

The wood and sugarcane-fiber box that the mouse comes in is completely recyclable, and does not include any plastic. You can also send in your old mouse for free and Microsoft will recycle it. Microsoft says the Ocean Plastic Mouse marks a small step forward in its "larger sustainability journey."

There are three customizable buttons on the mouse, which supports Bluetooth 4.0 at a range of up to 33 feet. Microsoft claims the peripheral will run for up to 12 months on a single AA battery. The mouse also supports Swift Pair to help you connect it to your computer. The Ocean Plastic Mouse will ship on October 5th, the same day Microsoft will release Windows 11, and it costs $25.

Microsoft

