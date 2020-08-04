Microsoft wants to operate with 'zero waste' by 2030

Microsoft has set some big environmentally focused goals for itself, and it plans to achieve them over the next 10 years. In addition to reaching carbon negative status by 2030, the tech giant has revealed that it also aims to have zero waste operations and packaging within the same year. It has listed the steps it intends to take to get there, including the construction of “Circular Centers” at its data centers providing Azure and Microsoft 365 services. The facilities will give Microsoft a way to sort and reuse or recycle electronic equipment on site instead of sending them to third-party recyclers.
Servers in data centers only have a five-year lifespan and could lead to a lot of electronic waste. Microsoft piloted a Circular Center in Amsterdam, and based on that testing period, it expects the facilities to increase the reuse of its servers and components by up to 90 percent come 2025. It will set up the recycling facilities in its new major data center campuses first before adding them to existing ones.