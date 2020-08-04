Microsoft wants to operate with 'zero waste' by 2030

As The Verge notes, though, this measure will only address the waste coming out of Microsoft’s offices — the waste its products generate is a much bigger problem. Critics have been urging Microsoft and other tech giants to design their products for longer use and to collect the devices they sell for reuse and recycling. Microsoft also received flak for opposing “right to repair” laws that would compel tech companies to make their products easier and cheaper to repair.

“We are committed to increasing the repairability of our products and providing consumers with access to convenient, effective and safe repair services. Proposed legislation will undermine innovation, competition and consumer protections, including exposure to safety, security and privacy risks,” a Microsoft spokesperson explained to GeekWire in an email.

Aside from building Circular Centers, Microsoft has pledged to stop using single-use plastics for the packaging of all its primary products and IT assets by 2025. By doing so, it hopes to stop contributing to our growing plastic waste problem. “Approximately 300 million metric tons of plastic are produced ever year, 50 percent of which is used one time. And, half of this plastic waste comes from packaging,” it wrote in it announcement.

The company has promised to improve its efforts to digitize waste data, as well, so it can better understand the impact of its operational decisions and more accurately assess its progress. Finally, it’s making a $30 million investment with Closed Loop Partners, a venture capital firm known for investing in sustainable consumer goods and advanced recycling technologies.

