Microsoft outlines its plan to become carbon negative by 2030

Microsoft has revealed how it plans to fulfill its pledge to become a carbon negative company by 2030. The tech giant first announced that it intends implement aggressive measures to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it creates back in January. It also vowed to remove more carbon than it emitted from when the company was founded in 1975 by the time 2050 rolls around. And to achieve its goals, the company knows that it will have to change how it operates.

It says it’s on its way to obtaining renewable energy power purchase agreements for 100 percent of its data center’s day-to-day power needs and will be done by the middle of the decade. In addition, it wants to move away from relying on diesel-powered generators as its data centers’ backup power source by 2030. Microsoft is hoping to use low-carbon fuel sources instead, such as hydrogen.