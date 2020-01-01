Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: rvolkan via Getty Images

Microsoft outlines its plan to become carbon negative by 2030

It also vowed to remove more carbon than the company emitted since it was founded by 2050.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
55m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Redmond, WA, USA - January 30, 2018: One of the biggest Microsoft signs is placed next to green trees at a public intersection near Microsoft's Redmond campus
rvolkan via Getty Images

Microsoft has revealed how it plans to fulfill its pledge to become a carbon negative company by 2030. The tech giant first announced that it intends implement aggressive measures to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it creates back in January. It also vowed to remove more carbon than it emitted from when the company was founded in 1975 by the time 2050 rolls around. And to achieve its goals, the company knows that it will have to change how it operates.

It says it’s on its way to obtaining renewable energy power purchase agreements for 100 percent of its data center’s day-to-day power needs and will be done by the middle of the decade. In addition, it wants to move away from relying on diesel-powered generators as its data centers’ backup power source by 2030. Microsoft is hoping to use low-carbon fuel sources instead, such as hydrogen.

The company has also started to work on removing its historical emissions, starting by taking concrete steps to remove 1 million metric tons of carbon from the environment this fiscal year. It promises to make sure that the removal will be accomplished by nature- and technology-based solutions that are net negative and scientifically verified.

Microsoft has also launched a new coalition called Transform to Net Zero, which is bringing together industry leaders with the goal of conjuring up guidance and plans on how businesses can achieve net zero. Finally, the company has announced the private preview of its Sustainability Calculator, which provides its cloud customers transparency into the total carbon emissions resulting from their cloud usage.

Microsoft isn’t the only teach giant vowing to embrace a cleaner future. Apple just released its 2020 environmental progress report, as well, promising to make its supply chain and all of its products carbon neutral come 2030. It will achieve that goal by using low-carbon and recycled materials, recycling products and convincing its suppliers to rely more on renewable energy.

In this article: microsoft, carbon negative, 2030, plan, emissions, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
OnePlus Nord hands-on: Strong features at a tempting price

OnePlus Nord hands-on: Strong features at a tempting price

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Netflix comes to Google's Nest Hub devices

Netflix comes to Google's Nest Hub devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr