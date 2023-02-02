Microsoft makes PC Game Pass available in 40 new countries

It's now available in 86 countries around the world.

Starting today, more people around the world will be able to access hundreds of games on Windows through Microsoft's subscription service. The company is expanding its PC Game Pass preview program to 40 more countries around the world, bringing its total number of territories to 86. Previously known as the Xbox Game Pass for PC, the service includes access to new Xbox Game Studios releases from day one, member-only benefits in Riot Games, an EA Play membership and titles by Bethesda, which officially became part of Xbox in 2021.

Since this is a preview version of the service, interested users will have to install the Xbox Insider Hub app and sign up to join the Insider Program before they can start playing. They'll also get special pricing in the beginning — based on the official Game Pass website, membership costs $1 for the first month and then $10-a-month going forward.

In addition to the games already available through the service, subscribers will be able to play more titles as Microsoft adds them. One upcoming game is Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy title by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive that will be released on April 18th. And on May 2nd, Arkane's open-world vampire shooter Redfall will also be making its way to PC Game Pass when it comes out for Xbox and Windows.

Here are the 40 new countries getting access to PC Game Pass today: