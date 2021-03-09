Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

Only a few days after gaining approval from regulators in the US and European Union, Microsoft and ZeniMax Media have made it official. The parent company of Bethesda Softworks is now part of Xbox following the completion of a $7.5 billion deal.

The deal adds eight more studios to Xbox’s portfolio, including id Software, Arcane and Bethesda Game Studios. It remains to be seen which games developed by those studios will be exclusive to PC and Xbox, but there definitely will be some titles that won't make their way to PlayStation, Switch or other platforms.

"With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players," Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post.

When Xbox and Bethesda announced the deal, they confirmed they'd abide by previous agreements with Sony. Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo will still be PlayStation 5 console exclusives for a limited time. Future games may be released on non-Xbox or PC platforms, but Xbox and Bethesda will decide those on a "case-by-case basis." Currently, Bethesda is working on The Elder Scrolls VI and a new franchise called Starfield.

Spencer noted that Xbox will have more to share about what its new studios are working on later this year. As previously rumored, Microsoft will add more Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass later this week.