Bethesda says 'Elder Scrolls 6' details are years away

Almost two years after it announced the game, you might think Bethesda is ready to share more information about its latest mainline Elder Scrolls project. But that would be a wrong assumption. Prompted by a fan over the weekend, Bethesda senior vice president of marketing and communications Pete Hines said the company won't have anything substantial to say about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a couple more years.

"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about," he said. "So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations."