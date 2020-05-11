Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda

Bethesda says 'Elder Scrolls 6' details are years away

There won't be new information on 'Starfield' any time soon either.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
8m ago
The Elder Scrolls 6
Bethesda

Almost two years after it announced the game, you might think Bethesda is ready to share more information about its latest mainline Elder Scrolls project. But that would be a wrong assumption. Prompted by a fan over the weekend, Bethesda senior vice president of marketing and communications Pete Hines said the company won't have anything substantial to say about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a couple more years.  

"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about," he said. "So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations."

Starfield, if you need a refresher, is the other game Bethesda teased at its E3 2018 showcase. Like TES6, we don't know much about the title other than the fact it's Bethesda Game Studios' first new franchise in 25 years. Hines said the company hopes to share more details about the sci-fi game "someday." 

In other words, it's probably a safe bet we won't hear anything about either Starfield or TES6 as Microsoft and Sony prepare to launch their next-generation consolesIn the immediate future, Bethesda is more likely to share new information about games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: TokyoThat might be small consolation to TES fans, but it's not so bad when you consider Dishonored studio Arkane is developing the former, and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami is working on the latter. 

