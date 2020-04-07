Sony's PS5 DualSense controller has a built-in mic and adaptive triggers

Sony

The DualSense has a built-in microphone array, so you can chat with your friends without needing a headset. The DualShock share button is no more, with a Create button taking its place. Sony will spell out exactly what you’ll be able to do with that in the coming months. A closer look at the rear, meanwhile, suggests that the DualSense has a USB-C charging port.

The company previously teased some details about the controller, such as its adaptive L2 and R2 triggers and that it’d have haptic feedback. Sony suggests that the DualSense, along with the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, “will deliver a new feeling of immersion to players.”

The PS5 is still on track for a holiday 2020 release date, so it’ll only be six months or so before we find out how true that statement is, as well as whether the DualSense is as comfy as it appears. However, we’ve still no idea what the console itself looks like. Fingers crossed there’ll be more details on that front soon.