Sony's PS5 DualSense controller has a built-in mic and adaptive triggers

So long, DualShock. Sony has taken the wraps off its PlayStation 5 controller and it won’t be clinging onto the branding that has adorned controllers through the last several consoles. Instead, the latest peripheral is called the DualSense, and Sony has at last revealed what it actually looks like beyond patent applications.
It has a two-tone design instead of the traditional all-black look for base PlayStation controllers. Sony has also moved the light bar from the back of the DualShock 4 to the border of the touchpad, “giving it a slightly larger look and feel.”