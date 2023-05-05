Microsoft permanently drops the price of Xbox Series X/S storage

Earlier this week, a handful of retailers to new all-time low prices. Now, Microsoft is (via ). As of Friday, pricing for the Expansion Cards starts at $90 for the 512GB model, while the 1TB and 2TB variants will set you back $150 and $280, respectively. That’s 32 percent and 30 percent off the $220 and $280 the 1TB and 2TB models started at previously.
Think of all the new games you’ll be able to download and play now 👀— Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2023
The @Seagate Storage Expansion Card is now available starting at a lower price: https://t.co/qjgbTRuMeB pic.twitter.com/RovCaXADmd
While you could (accurately) argue Microsoft’s proprietary storage solution for the Xbox Series X and Series S is still too expensive, a permanent price cut is a step in the right direction for the company’s ninth-generation consoles. It means those Expansion Cards will cost less with subsequent sales, making them more competitive with the regular NVMe drives you can buy for . Moreover, further price relief could be on the way. In April, Best Buy a 1TB expansion card from Western Digital. At the time, the listing suggested the NVMe would cost $180 (now more expensive than Seagate’s 1TB model), but more competition could push prices lower.