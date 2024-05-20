Microsoft Surface and AI event live updates

We're gearing up for a huge week of news from Microsoft! Before its Build developer conference kicks off on Tuesday, the company has invited media to its Redmond offices today for a launch event. We expect Microsoft to show off a new batch of Arm-powered Surface PCs for consumers, as well as how it plans to better integrate AI into these devices and across Windows and other products.

Can Microsoft finally escape the curse of Windows on Arm devices? Follow along with our liveblog here starting at 1pm ET to find out! (Curiously, Microsoft isn't livestreaming this event, but we'll be hitting all the news as it drops.)