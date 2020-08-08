Microsoft's Surface Duo may launch with AT&T

It hasn’t been clear just which carriers (if any) would offer Microsoft’s Surface Duo, but there might be a clearer idea. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared (via Windows Central) a batch of renders for the Surface Duo while claiming the dual-screen Android device will launch with AT&T. He didn’t provide release details or pricing, but it’s safe to say that monthly payments could make it easier to justify the unique clamshell device.

While Microsoft is officially sticking to a holiday 2020 release window, WC has claimed that the Surface Duo could be available as soon as the week of August 24th. The hardware recently cleared the FCC.