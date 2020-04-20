Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft's next Surface Go could up the screen size to 10.5 inches

You might also have the option of a faster Core M CPU.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago
Microsoft Surface Go
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

More details of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Go sequel appear to have emerged, and they could be good news — if you’re not expecting a revolution. Windows Central sources claim that the tablet will share the familiar form factor, but pack a larger 10.5-inch screen (versus 10 for the original) and a corresponding bump to a 1,920 x 1,280 resolution instead of the 1,800 x 1,200 from before. You’d also have the option of a 1.1GHz Core m3 processor if you want more speed without upgrading to the Surface Pro, with LTE also available.

The Windows 10 slate is believed to be launching in May at the same $399 starting price as before. Unfortunately, you might also get specs all too similar to the 2018 model as a result, including a 1.7GHz Pentium Gold chip, 64GB of eMMC storage and a meager 4GB of RAM. You may need to spend another $100 or more to get the Core m3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. If this is accurate, you won’t have much reason to get the new Surface Go if you already have the first version — this is more of a refresh to keep the tablet relevant and appeal to newcomers.

