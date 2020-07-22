Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is on sale starting at $800 right now

Buy Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7) at Amazon - $1,250

The most affordable Surface Laptop 3 runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Those are fairly standard specs for a first-party flagship laptop like this, and considering this model is usually $1,000, this is a good deal to grab if you wanted to spend less than that on a new laptop.

But other models of the Surface Laptop 3 are on sale, too, and we like the $1,250 configuration the most out of them all. Normally priced at $1,600, this model runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Those specs will serve you better if you’re using the Surface Laptop 3 as your daily driver for work, school or anything else. That deal is only available at Amazon and Microsoft and only in select color options.

While we didn’t review the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, we did fully test the 15-inch mode and gave it a score of 80. It has a lovely 2256 x 1504 resolution touchscreen in a 3:2 aspect ratio, a stellar keyboard and trackpad and an overall attractive design. As is the case with other Microsoft devices, the Surface Laptop 3 is more pricey than the competition — but that’s why snagging one during a sale like this is of the best ways to get one.

