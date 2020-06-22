Latest in Gear

The Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is on sale for $599 at Best Buy

It may be a better deal than the Surface Go at this price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago
If you’d like a Microsoft tablet but find the Surface Go 2 too small for your needs, Best Buy might have the system you’re looking for. It’s selling the entry-level Core i3 version of the Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover for $599, well below the $959 you’d normally pay for the combo. There are caveats to this deal (more on those in a moment), but it’s potentially a better value than the Go 2 between the larger screen, faster processor and bundled keyboard. You may have everything you need to get work done, take notes or just catch up on TV shows.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $599

The Surface Pro line has been the gold standard among Windows tablets for a reason. It packs a great 12.3-inch display, solid performance and, crucially, one of the best keyboard covers for any tablet. This is the tablet you get if you intend to run PC-class apps and type often. There’s support for the optional Surface Pen, too, in case sketching or hand-drawn notes are vital.

The catches mainly apply to this particular configuration. The dual-core i3 chip and 4GB of RAM are more than enough for light uses like Office, video streaming and web browsing, but you won’t be using this for heavy multitasking. The 128GB of storage is limited, too, although microSD expansion can improve the situation. We’d add that the battery life for our Core i5 review unit was merely adequate at just shy of eight hours, although you might fare better with the less demanding Core i3. If you can live with these specifications, however, this Surface Pro model could cover all the bases.

