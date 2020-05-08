Surface Go 2 review: Microsoft's tiny PC is only a tiny bit better

In fact, Microsoft didn't change anything about its design. It's still relatively slim and uses the same sturdy magnesium alloy finish we're used to in the Surface line. The iconic kickstand is there too, and it can once again open up to 165 degrees (a great angle for drawing and handwriting with the $115 Surface Pen). Since its dimensions haven't budged, the Surface Go 2 also relies on the same $100 Type Cover from two years ago (or the $130 Alcantara-clad cover).

I can't imagine Microsoft would completely redesign the Surface Go after its debut, but it would have been nice to see more of a push forward. The larger screen is certainly nice to have, but the overall experience on the $400 base model hasn't changed at all over the past two years. It's still equipped with a lowly Pentium Gold CPU (though it's at least based on a newer chip architecture); it still has a meager 4GB of RAM; and there's only 64GB of sluggish eMMC storage. In comparison, Apple’s $329 iPad is equipped with a Fusion A10 processor, a remnant from the iPhone 7 that’s still pretty zippy today, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has the advantage of being built for a mobile OS instead of Windows.

I get it, trying to spec out a $400 tablet is tough. But Microsoft could have made the base Surface Go 2 a bit more compelling by bundling it with an accessory. Maybe throw in a Type Cover? Because nobody should buy this thing (or any Surface for that matter) without a keyboard. (And if you've read any of my previous Surface reviews, you'll know this is a hill I'm prepared to die on.)

Our review model, conveniently enough, was the highest end $730 Surface Go 2, which had a Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also had built in LTE, but I wasn't able to test that out in time for this review. As soon as I started browsing the web, building up my usual pile of tabs, I could immediately feel the speed difference from the original Go. That's why I'm particularly annoyed the base model hasn't improved much -- I know how limiting a Pentium Gold CPU can be.