Panera will test an AI coffee system from the makers of the Flippy burger bot

Miso Robotics, the company that built a robot burger flipper in use at White Castle and a tortilla chip maker Chipotle is testing, has turned its attention to coffee. Its AI-powered CookRight Coffee system will monitor temperature, volume and time data. It will blend those metrics with predictive analytics to deliver cups of java. Miso suggests the system could help restaurants run more efficiently.

Panera Bread will be the first to test and evaluate CookRight Coffee before determining how to deploy the system. Miso says the product will nullify the need for workers to manually check the coffee urns and will brew fresh coffee at the right time. The system will also support Panera's Unlimited Sip Club plan, a subscription service that allows customers to drink as much coffee and tea as they want at the chain for $9 per month.

“When we announced the CookRight platform in 2021, we knew we could apply it to various stations at a restaurant as the product developed, and we saw an immediate need for it at the coffee station," Miso CEO Mike Bell said in a statement.