Apple AirTag four-packs drop to a new record-low price

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Now's the time to pick up a couple more AirTags. Amazon's having a sale right now that brings a four-pack of AirTags down to $68, which is 31 percent off and a new record low. That brings the price per AirTag down to only $17, which is a far cry from the standard $29 price for one. If you've wanted an extra one of these Bluetooth trackers for your backpack, luggage or wallet, picking up a four pack now will get you the best price we've seen.

Apple Apple AirTag four-packs drop to a new low at Amazon. See at Amazon

AirTags are easily one of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy today, especially if you're an iOS user — setting them up and connecting them to your account is pretty much a one-tap affair. The Find My network is vast, what with all the iPhones and AirTags already out there, helping you find a belonging that you're tracking if you lose it.

When you're looking for an item, you can play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker from your iPhone to help you find it. If you have a newer phone, the AirTag's Ultra Wideband technology can even lead you right to it if it's nearby. You'll be able to see exactly how far you are from the tag, and you'll get directions on your device's screen. Take note that since AirTags are round, coin-like objects with no way to attach to an item on their own, you'll have to get accessories to be able to use them as keychains or to attach them to your pets' collars.

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