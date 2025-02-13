Apple will introduce its 'newest member of the family' on February 19

It seems Apple is ready to show off something new. In a tweet on Thursday, CEO Tim Cook told Apple aficionados to "get ready to meet the newest member of the family." What that product is remains a slight mystery, though we won't have to wait too long to find out what Apple has up its sleeve. The reveal will take place on Wednesday, February 19. In case there was any ambiguity, Cook's tweet included an #AppleLaunch hashtag.

Cook's tweet also featured an animated image of a shimmering Apple logo on what appears to be the outline of an AirTag. It's been rumored for a while that Apple would introduce a second-gen tracker sometime this year. The purported AirTag 2 is expected to have a longer range and a speaker that's more difficult to remove, as well as Apple Vision Pro integration.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

In addition, reports suggest that Apple will reveal a new iPhone SE very soon. The unveiling was initially believed to be happening sometime this week. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on Tuesday that the "new iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings." He added that an Apple Vision Pro announcement appears to be in the offing, while the M4-powered MacBook Air is slated to arrive "within weeks."

It seems that Apple has a lot of irons in the fire at the minute. As such, the company has a bunch of different options for what to reveal next week.