Elevation Lab's TimeCapsule is a waterproof 10-year battery case for your AirTag

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A company called Elevation Lab has released an accessory for the Apple AirTag that extends its battery life by up to 10 years and makes it waterproof. The TimeCapsule is essentially a case that contains your AirTag and two AA batteries. You don't need to open your AirTag and tinker with it — you only have to remove its backplate and coin battery before attaching it to the case. As you can see, it will make your tracking device a lot bigger and considerably heftier, so it's mostly ideal for use with large objects, such as vehicles and big suitcases.

As Elevation Lab says in its announcement, the TimeCapsule could make it easier to manage multiple AirTags. You won't have to change their batteries every year anymore just to make sure they'll work as intended if you lose your stuff. That said, the batteries you use will dictate how long it would take before you have to unscrew the case and replace them.

The Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries Elevation Lab reommends are 1.5V each and have a capacity of over 3,000mAh, which is why they can power an AirTag for up to a decade. Other AA batteries will work with the case, but they may not be as effective, depending on their specs. The amount you spend for the whole setup will depend on the batteries you choose, but the case itself will set you back $20.