Epic will extend its free games program to its mobile store

The new free game program is expected to start by the end of the year.

Until now, the mobile version of the Epic Games Store has mostly been focused on the brand’s staples like Fortnite and Fall Guys. It won’t be that way for long.

Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison announced at Unreal Fest in Seattle that it plans to expand the Epic Games Stores’ mobile library with 10 to 50 new third-party games and start a free games program, according to mobilegamer.biz .

Allison said the free games program and third-party titles will be available in “Q4” or the last part of the year. Epic’s Unreal Fest keynote also teased that Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition will be one of the new third-party games on the mobile store.

Epic Games also wants to make the game submission process a lot easier. Allison mentioned the store would offer “self publishing tools” for developers. This will allow them to release their games “without any interactions with us, like they do on PC today.”

The Epic Games Store is available worldwide on Android devices and for iOS users in the European Union.