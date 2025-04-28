Google is giving Android its own showcase a week before I/O

Google I/O is where we learn about many major features and updates that are coming to the company's ecosystem, including on the Android front. The company is doing something a little different this year. Just ahead of I/O, it will provide a deep dive into the future of Android with a special edition of The Android Show.

This is the first time that Google has held such a showcase before I/O. The company says that people have been asking for more ways to learn about how the Android experience is changing and giving the ecosystem its own spotlight ahead of the main event is one way to do that.

Google says it has "so many new things to share" regarding Android, hence this edition of The Android Show (a series that the company has been running for developers on YouTube for a while). The presentation will feature Android Ecosystem president Sameer Samat. Android will still be featured at I/O, where Google is promising to reveal "even more special announcements and surprises." Multiple Android keynotes are scheduled for the event.

The Android Show: I/O Edition will air on May 13 at 1PM ET. Google I/O takes place a week later, starting on May 20. As ever, we'll bring you all the important news and updates you need to know from the event right here on Engadget.