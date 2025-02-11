Google I/O 2025 kicks off on May 20

Google has set the date for its next I/O developer conference. This year, the annual event will take place over two days starting on May 20, the company announced on Tuesday. As in previous years, the conference will feature an in-person component at the Shoreline Amphitheatre right on the company's doorstep in Mountain View, California.

"We'll start day one with keynotes, followed by breakout sessions, workshops, demos, networking opportunities and more continuing on day two," Google said. In a separate email the company sent to Engadget, it promised to share updates on Gemini and Android, alongside new innovations related to web and cloud development. Last year's conference saw Google spend a lot of time talking about AI, including initiatives like Project Astra, and it's probably a safe bet to say I/O 2025 will be similar in that regard, with potential updates from DeepMind on Gemini 2.0, Project Mariner and more.

Notably, this year I/O will overlap with Microsoft Build, which is set to run from May 19 to 22. Like I/O, Build is expected to include a major focus on AI.