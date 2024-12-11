Jarvis, Google's web-browsing AI, is now officially known as Project Mariner

Earlier today, Google debuted Gemini 2.0. The company says its new machine learning model won't just enhance its existing products and services. It will also power entirely new experiences. To that point, Google previewed Project Mariner, an AI agent that can navigate within a web browser. Mariner is an experimental Chrome extension that is currently available to select "trusted testers."

As you can see from the video Google shared, the pitch for Mariner is a tool that can automate certain rote tasks. In the demo, Mariner assists Google's Jaclyn Konzelmann with finding the contact information of four outdoor companies.

Clearly, there's more work Google needs to do before the software is ready for public use. Notice that Konzelmann is very specific when prompting Mariner, instructing the agent to "memorize" and "remember" parts of her instructions. It also takes Mariner close to 12 minutes to complete the task given to it.

"As a research prototype, it's able to understand and reason across information in your browser screen, including pixels and web elements like text, code, images and forms," Google says of Mariner.

If Project Mariner sounds familiar, it's because The Information reported in October that Google was working on something called Project Jarvis. The publication described it as a "computer-using agent" that Google designed to assist with tasks like booking flights. In November, an early version of Jarvis was briefly available on the Chrome Web Store. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Jarvis and Mariner are the same project.

The confirmation of Mariner's existence comes after Anthropic introduced a similar but more expansive feature for its Claude AI, which the company says can "use a wide range of standard tools and software programs designed for people." That tool is currently available in public beta.