Google is rolling out Pixel Watch 3's 'loss of pulse detection' feature in the US

Google has started rolling out the loss of pulse detection feature for Pixel Watch 3 devices in the US. The feature does exactly what it describes: It checks for your pulse when the watch is on your wrist and will call emergency services if it determines that your pulse has stopped. It debuted in several European countries last year when the watch launched, but it didn't get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration until February this year.

The feature uses concurrent passive algorithms to check for the presence of a pulse at the rate of once a second. If it detects the absence of a pulse, active sensors kick in to check for signals that could indicate false detections, such as if you're no longer wearing the watch. It's only then that the device will enter the Stage 1 alert phase, wherein it will send you a haptic notification asking you to tap a promp that says "I'm OK." If you're unresponsive, it will ramp up the alerts and add sounds, counting down to give you time to respond before it calls emergency services.

Google says the feature could save you in instances wherein every second matters, such as when you're having a cardiac or respiratory arrest, or when you've gotten poisoned. In cases like those, you can only get immediate help if someone is around to see them happen. That's not always possible: As Google explains, half of all loss of pulse events related to cardiac arrest are unwitnessed. With this feature, you could be attended to much more quickly if you do need help and prevent more permanent damage to your body.