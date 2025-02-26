Pixel Watch 3 receives FDA clearance for loss of pulse detection

The FDA has granted clearance to a potentially lifesaving feature for Google's Pixel Watch 3. The smartwatch will start offering "loss of pulse detection" for US customers at the end of March. Once this aspect of the watch is enabled, the Pixel Watch 3 can automatically place a call to emergency services if it detects that the wearer's pulse has stopped. That could help a user receive critical medical attention even if they are responsive in situations such as cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning.

Loss of pulse detection was announced last year and is already available to Pixel Watch 3 owners in select EU markets. We luckily didn't have cause to put the feature through its paces in our positive review of the wearable, which particularly impressed on battery life, brightness options and workout detection.

Smartwatch manufacturers have been developing a suite of tools designed to assist wearers in different kinds of potentially life-threatening situations. For instance, the Pixel Watch 3 also offers features such as a safety check that shares your location with a chosen contact, fall detection that alerts first responders and car crash detection that notifies emergency services. Apple also introduced similar features for the iPhone and Apple Watch a few years ago.