Google Wallet can now hold your US passport

Now you've got one less thing you have to fish for in your pocket or purse at the airport. Starting today, Google Wallet can carry a digital copy of your US passport and use them at Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

If you want to add your passport to Google's virtual wallet, first you'll need to download the Google Wallet app and log into your account or create one. Check the prompt "create an ID pass with your US passport" and follow the instructions. The app will ask you to take a video selfie to verify your identity and scan the security chip in your passport. It should only take a few minutes for Google to confirm your identity.

Your digital passport won't work at every airport. Currently, there are 27 states (and Puerto Rico) with at least one airport that accepts digital forms of identification. The TSA website can show you which states and airports accept digital IDs.