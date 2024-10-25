8Bitdo has a new $50 Android gaming controller with Hall effect sticks and triggers

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

8BitDo, once known exclusively as a purveyor of Nintendo-infused nostalgia, has expanded in recent years into all sorts of gaming controllers and accessories. The company’s latest foray is into mobile gaming controllers. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller takes the highlights of its well-received Ultimate series — Hall effect included! — and brings them to an extendable accessory that latches onto your smartphone, a la Backbone and Razer Kishi.

First, the bad news (for some). The 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is Android only, so no love here for iPhone owners. It’s also a Bluetooth accessory, rather than a plug-in one like Backbone’s, which means it has a 350mAh battery and weighs more than some rivals. (As The Verge notes, it tips the scales at 236g, making it 71 percent heavier than the BackBone One.) 8Bitdo says its battery lasts up to 15 hours from 1.5 hours of charging time.

But for Android device owners, it’s a versatile controller. 8Bitdo says it’s compatible with mobile devices that are 100mm to 170mm in length. That can even include some small tablets, although not many these days are that small. (Even Amazon’s relatively small Fire HD 8 is about 32mm too wide.) However, it should fit just about any Android phone.

8Bitdo

The controller has Hall effect triggers and joysticks, so you shouldn’t have any drifting worries. It includes a standard four action buttons, a “clicky,” “smooth” and “tactile” D-Pad, a profile button and two paddle buttons on its back. The sticks have “wear-resistant metal joystick rings.”

It works with 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software, letting you remap buttons, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity and create or edit profiles. The software is available on Windows and Android. The iOS version is installable on Macs from the App Store.

You can’t get the 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller quite yet, but you can pre-order it now from Amazon. It costs $50 (half the price of Backbone One!), comes in black and white options and will arrive on November 29, Black Friday.