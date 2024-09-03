Android 15 is now here a month later than expected

We’re used to hearing about new Android versions during Google Pixel smartphone launch events, but Android 15’s source code is finally out at the Android Open Source Project. It was strangely missing from the Google Pixel launch event last month, but it’s better late than never. Check out the go-live link from the developers here.

Android 15 will be available on select Pixel models soon. Some devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi will receive support in the coming months. Some of the more interesting features are smart volume adjustment and dynamic range compression for apps with AAC audio content containing loudness metadata. Besides improved split-screen app access, there’s also edge-to-edge app display if the app targets SDK 35.

The developers are also starting a series called Spotlight Weeks to explore Android-related technical topics. They’ll start by covering what’s new on Android 15.

Ever since Android 10, Google has stopped naming its latest releases after desserts. Ending the tradition with Android 9 Pie, Google is now focusing on more conventional branding and regular feature releases. While these may be a sign of a mature OS, some of us miss the wilder days filled with anticipation. Take us back, maybe?