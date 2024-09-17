Apple has released iOS 18. Here's how to update your iPhone

Finally out of beta, iOS 18 arrived for public availability as of Monday afternoon. You can download and install it if your device is compatible, but it already comes with all iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro models that will be available on September 20. Those with eligible devices can update them by going to Settings > General > About > Software Update and starting the download and installation processes.

To see if your device is eligible, we have a list of iPhone models that can support iOS 18. Check it out and see if yours will work.

Some of the “hidden” features our editor Cherlynn spotted include Apple Maps upgrades, Calendar integration with Reminders and expanded Tapback options in Messages, letting you see who reacted with which emoji. Safari is getting a “Highlights” function, which generates a summary of web pages you’re on via machine learning. Our UK bureau chief Mat Smith also tried out some early iOS 18 features in July, and his main takeaway was that Apple Intelligence is the real star. Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence isn’t out today, but its first features will become available in October as part of a subsequent update.

Besides iOS 18, all of Apple's other major sibling operating system updates are available as well. That includes iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18 and watchOS 11, all of which are coming to their respective devices today. Make sure to check if your devices are eligible for the update and that they have enough space. You may have to free up a few gigabytes of storage first.

Update, September 16, 8:17PM ET: Added more complete list of additional Apple OS updates that are now available, and additional context about Apple Intelligence (some, not all, of the features are arriving beginning in October).