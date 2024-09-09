Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. the competition: Bigger, with more buttons
Here's how Apple's latest compares to other prominent $1,000 smartphones from Samsung and Google.
Apple unveiled a quartet of iPhones on Monday, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As expected, the updates are largely iterative. The standard models now have the programmable Action button from last year's Pro series, slightly improved battery life and an updated camera module that's stacked vertically instead of diagonally.
The Pro phones, meanwhile, feature bigger displays with slimmer bezels, improved battery life and a handful of camera upgrades, including a 5x optical zoom for the smaller Pro and a sharper ultrawide camera. The standard models run on Apple's new A18 silicon, while the Pro models, fittingly, use a faster and more efficient chip called the A18 Pro.
The most notable hardware change across the board might be a new touch-sensitive "Camera Control" button that makes capturing photos and video a little more DSLR-like. Mostly, though, these phones don't look to be massive departures from the iPhone 15s before them. Much of Apple's sales pitch will come down to how helpful its "Apple Intelligence" AI tools are out in the wild.
We already have a hands-on preview for the iPhone 16 Pro up on the site, and we'll have full reviews for the entire iPhone 16 lineup in the near future. But if you're thinking about pre-ordering right away, we've broken down how the new iPhone 16 Pro compares to two of its most prominent rivals in the $1,000 price bracket, the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24+, on the spec sheet. Per usual, raw specs won't tell the full story — you'd probably buy an iPhone because you want iOS and an Android phone because you prefer Android — but if you're wondering what a $1,000 smartphone gets you in 2024, here's how Apple's latest handset stacks up.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Pricing (MSRP)
$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,219 (512GB), $1,449 (1TB)
$1,000 (256GB), $1,120 (512GB)
Dimensions
5.9 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches
Weight
7.03 ounces
7 ounces
6.9 ounces
Screen size
6.3 inches
6.3 inches
6.7 inches
Screen resolution
1,206 x 2,622 (460 ppi)
1,280 x 2,856 (495 ppi)
1,440 x 3,120 (512 ppi)
Screen type
OLED
Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)
Up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness)
Ceramic Shield
LTPO OLED
Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)
Up to 3,000 nits (peak brightness)
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)
Up to 2,600 nits (peak brightness)
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
SoC
Apple A18 Pro (6-core)
Google Tensor G4 (8-core)
NA/China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (8-core)
Int'l: Samsung Exynos 2400 (10-core)
RAM
Not specified
16GB RAM
12GB RAM
Battery
"Up to 27" hours video playback
4,700 mAh
"24+ hours" with mixed usage
4,900mAh
"Up to 29" hours video playback
Charging
Wired: not specified
25W wireless (with MagSafe charger; up to 15W with Qi2 chargers)
27W wired
21W wireless (with Pixel Stand; up to 12W with other Qi chargers)
45W wired
15W wireless
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (1TB only available with Obsidian model)
256GB, 512GB
Rear camera
Main ("Fusion"): 48 MP, f/1.78
Ultrawide: 48 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV
Telephoto: 12 MP, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom
Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, 82° FOV
Ultrawide: 48 MP, f/1.7, 123° FOV
Telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom
Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, 85° FOV
Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV
Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom
Front camera
12 MP, f/1.9
42 MP, f/2.2, 103° FOV
12 MP, f/2.2, 80° FOV
Video capture
Rear: 4K at 24/25/30/60/100/120 fps, 1080p up to 240 fps
Front: 4K at 24/24/30/60 fps, 1080p up to 120 fps
Rear: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p up to 240 fps
Front: 4K at 30/60 fps
Rear: 8K at 24/30 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p up to 240 fps
Front: 4K at 30/60 fps
Water and dust resistance rating
IP68
IP68
IP68
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 6e
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.3
Bluetooth 5.3
Bluetooth 5.3
OS
iOS 18
Android 14
Android 14
Colors and finish
Glass front, glass back, titanium frame
Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian
Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue
