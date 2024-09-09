How to pre-order the new iPhone 16

After last year's substantial update, we didn't expect huge changes to the design of Apple's standard smartphone, but were pleasantly surprised.

The iPhone 16 has a more powerful A18 chip inside, which Apple says is so capable, it can rival desktop — both of which will help power Apple Intelligence features like the on-board Private Cloud Compute, generatively created emojis, image playground, and updated photo search. Apple Intelligence features will start rolling out next month. Apple was also sure to point out how good the new chip will be for gaming on the iPhone.

Base-model iPhones often get handed-down features previously only available on Pro models (such as last year's adoption of the Dynamic Island). Apple is now giving the iPhone 16 the Action Button introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. It replaces the mute switch and can handle different functions — such as taking a pic or starting a voice memo — depending on what you designate in the settings.

There's also a new capacitative, force-sensitive button on the side called the Camera Control. But it does much more than just launch, snap and adjust camera settings, it also looks to be a major part of Apple's new Visual Intelligence features, which will roll out later this year.

The screen measures 6.1 inches for the standard size and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus. The Super Retina XDR displays are the same as on last year's models but now are covered with a new glass-ceramic screen that Apple says is 50 percent tougher than before.

The cameras are oriented a tad differently this time, with a vertical (instead of diagonal) orientation that can support spatial video recording for integration with Vision Pro headsets. There's a 48MP main lens and 12MP telephoto lens. The battery is bigger too.

The new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in a new ultramarine, teal and pink, along with black and white colorways. It will start at $799 for the standard model and $899 for the Plus. You can pre-order your new handset directly from Apple starting on Friday, and the phones will start shipping on September 20.