How to pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch has always come in two sizes; For the past few generations, your options were 41 or 45mm case measurements. Now with the Apple Watch 10, you can pick between 46mm or 42mm. The wearable has a wide-angle OLED screen and now comes in two metal finishes: Aluminum or titanium. And despite the bigger screen, it's 10 percent thinner than its predecessor and lighter overall.

Inside, there's a new S10 SIP and a new built-in depth gauge, just like the Ultra, for diving and other underwater activities. The accelerometer sensor will now help detect "breathing disturbances" to potentially identify sleep apnea.

Apple's latest wearable will support watchOS 11, which we heard about during WWDC back in June. The software brings with it a slew of new health and fitness-focused features that the new wearable will support, including Training Load and a new Vitals app.

We are big fans of the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 9 and its Double Tap features. We even named it the best smartwatch you can buy. Once we get ahold of this new one to test it out, we'll let you know whether it rises up to the high expectations set by its predecessor.

The new Apple Watch 10 comes in a new polished aluminum jet black colorway, along with rose gold and silver aluminum. The new Titanum finishes include natural, gold and slate well. The watches start at $399 for the aluminum case and $699 for titanium. Pre-orders opened the same day as the event at Apple's storefront and the wearables should start shipping on September 20.