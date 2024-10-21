The best foldable phones for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Folding smartphones have come a long way since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold came out in 2019. They’re smaller, more durable and, even if they aren’t exactly the most budget-friendly phones, they’re more affordable now, too. Whereas you may not have considered a foldable phone as your daily driver five years ago, they’re much more viable options today — and you have many more to choose from. If you’ve been toying with the idea of switching to a folding phone, or you’re ready to upgrade the foldable you already have, we at Engadget can help with your decision-making process. We've spent hundreds of hours and many days testing and reviewing the best foldable phones on the market right now — here's everything you need to know before picking one up.



Note: For this guide, we’re focusing on devices that are widely available in North America and Europe. That’s because while there are even more options for people who live in Asia (especially China), they are often difficult to buy from abroad and may not support your local carriers.

Table of contents

Best foldable phones for 2024

Google 88 100 Expert Score Best flagship foldable phone Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Read our full Pixel 9 Pro Fold review Full screen size: 8 inches | Folded screen size: 6.3 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | Weight: 9.1 oz | Max battery life: Up to 27 hours The small but mighty improvements Google brought to its new second-gen foldable have pushed it to the front of the pack. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold turns the somewhat unfinished original Pixel Fold into a solid handset ready for prime time. Google refined its design to have an aspect ratio that mimics the standard Pixel 9 smartphones, with a familiar 6.3-inch, 20:9 outer display, that’s both easier to use and hold. The inner display has a more square aspect ratio as well with a bit more screen real estate than before. The handset overall has a more premium feel and certainly a more polished look thanks to its matte back and satin metal frame. Along with solid performance (and battery life) and an upgraded design to match, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold still has the best cameras out of any foldable handset we’ve tried, despite not having any hardware upgrades from the original version. Plus, Google’s AI image editing tools like Magic Editor give you more control over your photos, and Pixel-only software support like Made You Look make Google’s handset a more compelling foldable. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor Pros Slick design

Better cameras than the competition

Thinner and lighter than previous model

Runs cooler than before Cons Still expensive

Some software quirks $1,799 at Google Explore More Buying Options $1,799 at Amazon

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget 86 100 Expert Score Best foldable phone runner up Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review Full screen size: 7.6 inches | Folded screen size: 6.3 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | Weight: 239g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours While we would have liked to see some more drastic design changes, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains one of the most versatile and well-rounded examples of a big, premium foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover display is larger and more usable than its competitors, and its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip delivers strong performance and improved energy efficiency while its Enhanced Armor Aluminum chassis is noticeably lighter than before (and a bit more durable too). There’s also a new ultra-wide angle camera sensor and a boatload of AI-powered features scattered throughout the phone. Plus, the Z Fold 6 remains one of the few foldables with native stylus support, though you’ll need to pay extra for one of Samsung’s S Pens. Perhaps the biggest downside is that Samsung’s latest flagship now costs $100 more than its predecessor. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter Pros Super bright and colorful display

Even lighter chassis

Great battery life

Native stylus support Cons Even more expensive than before

Same main camera as the previous two Z Folds

S Pen not included

Charging speeds could be faster $1,900 at Samsung

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget 84 100 Expert Score A more affordable flagship foldable phone OnePlus Open Read our full OnePlus Open review Full screen size: 7.8 inches | Folded screen size: 6.3 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | Weight: 239g | Max battery life: Up to 25.5 hours For those who want a big foldable that isn’t quite as expensive, the OnePlus Open is a very interesting option. Starting at $1,700, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip offers similar performance to the Z Fold 5, but the Open features displays that are slightly larger and brighter. It’s also thinner and lighter while packing a larger battery and its Open Canvas software delivers an innovative tile-based UI for multitasking, allowing you to manage apps and widgets seamlessly. Sure, its triple rear camera module is bulky, but image quality is as good if not slightly better than the Z Fold 5 (though, still short of the Pixel Fold). But the best part is that, thanks to OnePlus’ trade-in deal, you can exchange any old phone you have lying around for $200 off, which brings the Open’s final price down to $1,500. That still isn’t cheap, but it pushes the Open closer to being somewhat affordable. — S.R. Pros More affordable than the competition

Good performance

Thinner and lighter design

Good battery life Cons Bulky rear camera array $1,699 at OnePlus

Photo by Mat Smith / Engadget 86 100 Expert Score Best flip-style foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review Full screen size: 6.7 inches | Folded screen size: 3.4 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | Weight: 187g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours Samsung's foldables have been leading the charge in the flip-style category, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no exception. It has an upgraded camera and a larger battery than its predecessor, making it a more tempting option, even in the face of rival flagship phones. The leap from a 12-megapixel to 50MP camera means you can choose to capture more detail, or crop in for, effectively, a digital zoom. The cover display provides enough space for framing selfies, checking notifications and using widgets like weather or calendar, and its new Auto-Zoom feature means it can even frame unsupervised group shots for you. Photography is augmented by Samsung’s improved AI photo editing tools, which is much easier to use. The Z Flip 6 now has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it’s just as powerful as the S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6. Unfold the main screen and you’ll find one that’s brighter than ever (up to 2,600 nits). Samsung says this is its brightest foldable display yet, making it easier to use and read outdoors. The design hasn’t changed much and a focus on new AI software and tricks comes at the cost of limited cover screen utility, but it’s still as pocketable as ever and is still the most mainstream foldable yet. — Mat Smith, Editor, UK Bureau Chief, Newsletter Pros Better cameras

Longer battery life

Fun generative AI tricks Cons More expensive than its predecessor

Design is almost identical to last year

Limited front-screen utility

Sluggish charging $857 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $40 at Samsung Electronics$895 at Walmart

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Best flip-style foldable phone runner up Motorola Razr+ Read our full Motorola Razr+ review Full screen size: 6.9 inches | Folded screen size: 3.6 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | Weight: 189g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours While the Razr+ (or the Razr 40 Ultra for those outside North America) may not be quite as sophisticated as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, what it lacks in tech it makes up for with its personality. It’s available in three colors, with the magenta model featuring a soft vegan leather back. It features a sleek design with a cover display that wraps around its cameras and is slightly more user-friendly than Samsung’s. Plus, the software is smooth and intuitive, making it easier to access and use your favorite Android phone apps. And for those who are nostalgic for the original Razr from the early 2000s, Moto even included an easter egg that features a retro UI. Unfortunately, its water resistance is much less substantial, as it’s only rated to withstand spills or small splashes. — S.R. Pros Useful and roomy external display

Folds in half to become very compact

Can be own tripod for photos or videos Cons Cameras cannot compare to flagships

Long-term durability and security remains a concern $550 at Amazon

Photo by Mat Smith / Engadget 71 100 Expert Score A more affordable folding phone option Moto Razr Read our full Motorola Razr review Full screen size: 6.9 inches | Folded screen size: 1.5 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | Weight: 189g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours The non-plus Moto Razr (aka the Razr 40 internationally) is the company’s first attempt to make a more affordable flip-style foldable. Starting at £800 (U.S. pricing still TBA), it’s one of the least expensive options on sale today. However, it features a much smaller 1.5-inch exterior display along with a slower Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and somewhat underwhelming cameras. On the bright side, it features the same display you get on its more expensive sibling. The one difference is that it’s limited to 144Hz instead of 165Hz due to its less powerful processor. And, similar to the magenta Razr+, all the colors of the basic Razr (Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac) come with a soft vegan leather back. — S.R. Pros A cheaper foldable phone

Decent battery life

Tactile soft finish Cons Unremarkable external screen

Underwhelming cameras £800 at Motorola

How we test foldable phones

When evaluating foldables, we consider the same general criteria as we do when we’re judging the best smartphones. Devices need to have good battery life (at least a full day’s use), bright inner displays (peaks of at least 1,000 nits), sharp cameras and responsive performance. That said, foldable phones come in different shapes (and sizes); there are varying designs that may appeal to different types of people.

For those who prefer more compact and stylish devices, flip-style foldables resemble old-school namesakes but with flexible interior displays (typically six to seven inches diagonally) and smaller outer displays, often referred to as the cover display. Alternatively, for power users and people who want to maximize mobile productivity, there are larger book-style foldables (with seven to eight-inch main displays) that can transform from a candy bar-style phone to essentially a small tablet when opened.

Are foldable phones worth it? A note on durability

Aside from their displays, the biggest difference between foldable phones and more traditional handsets is durability. That’s because while some models like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung’s foldables offer IPX8 water resistance (which is good for submersions of up to five feet for 30 minutes), their flexible screens – which are largely made from plastic – present some unique challenges.

Most foldables come with factory-installed screen protectors. However, unlike regular phones, users are instructed not to remove them without assistance from approved service centers. Thankfully, Samsung does offer one free screen protector replacement for its foldables, while Google charges between $29 and $129 depending on the warranty status of your device. That said, while we can’t do long-term testing for every foldable phone on the market, after personally using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 each for a year, I’ve found that Samsung’s pre-installed screen protector tends to start bubbling nine to 12 months after purchase. So you’ll probably want to factor in that your foldable may need some sort of servicing after about a year unless you plan on removing the screen protector entirely (which is possible, but goes against most manufacturers' instructions).

Furthermore, foldable phone owners need to be mindful about keeping sharp objects away from their flexible displays, as rocks, keys or even pressing down very hard with a fingernail can leave permanent marks. In the event that you need to get a flexible screen serviced, you’re potentially facing a much higher repair bill when compared to a typical phone (up to $500 or more depending on the model and the severity of the damage). In short, while the ruggedness of foldable phones has improved a lot, they're still more delicate than traditional handsets, which is something you need to account for.

If you’re interested in the latest foldable technology, be sure to check out our Google Pixel Fold review, which is a great example of how these phones are evolving. They can handle everything from multitasking to managing notifications and even support features like widgets and advanced software support.