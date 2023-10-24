The best foldable phones for 2026

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Foldable phones have gone from futuristic novelties to genuinely useful devices that blend portability with big-screen versatility. Whether you're into multitasking, mobile gaming or just love having a phone that turns heads, the best foldable phones you can buy offer powerful performance, durable designs and impressive displays that unfold to reveal more room for apps, videos and productivity.

From book-style designs to flip-style clamshells, the best foldable phone for you depends on how you like to use your device. Some models focus on flagship-level power and multitasking features, while others aim to keep things compact and stylish. Either way, these folding handsets are pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do.

Note: For this guide, we're focusing on devices that are widely available in North America and Europe. That's because while there are even more options for people who live in Asia (especially China), they are often difficult to buy from abroad and may not support your local carriers.

Table of contents

Best foldable phones for 2026

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 88 100 Expert Score Best flagship foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review Full screen size: 8 inches | Folded screen size: 6.5 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | Weight: 215 grams | Max battery life: Up to 24 hours One of the biggest issues with foldable phones is the added size and weight that often comes with the inclusion of a flexible display. Samsung has made that a thing of the past on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which sports larger screens — both inside and out — while being 26 percent thinner than before. And as if that wasn't enough, the Z Fold 7 also features improved durability, increased performance and a new 200MP main camera, matching or exceeding what you get from traditional flagship smartphones. The main downsides are that at $2,000, it's still far from affordable and for long-time Samsung fans, the loss of S Pen support may be a dealbreaker. But for those who want to experience new heights in foldable phone design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a masterpiece of modern gadget design. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter Pros Exquisitely thin design

Exquisitely thin design Sleeker hinge

Sleeker hinge Big 200MP main camera

Big 200MP main camera Larger displays

Larger displays Top-tier performance Cons Very expensive

Very expensive No S Pen support

No S Pen support Mediocre charging speeds See at Amazon

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 88 100 Expert Score Best foldable phone runner up Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Read our full Pixel 10 Pro Fold review Full screen size: 8 inches | Folded screen size: 6.4 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | Weight: 9.1 oz | Max battery life: More than 24 hours While the design and performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so good that we had to pick it as our favorite foldable of this generation, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn't that far behind. Sure, it's bigger and bulkier, but it still has the best cameras on any foldable phone along with better software and a larger battery. But perhaps most importantly, it now has a proper IP68 rating for dust and water resistance — something you won't find on any of its rivals. This could save the phone from an early demise and prevent a lot of headaches if you frequent the beach or pretty much anywhere with little particles that could threaten the insides of your device. — S.R. Pros Great cameras

Great cameras IP68 rating

IP68 rating Improved software and multitasking

Improved software and multitasking Pixelsnap charging Cons Big and heavy

Big and heavy Expensive

Expensive Lackluster high-end performance

Lackluster high-end performance No Pro Res Zoom See at Amazon

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget 84 100 Expert Score A more affordable flagship foldable phone OnePlus Open $1,699 Read our full OnePlus Open review Full screen size: 7.8 inches | Folded screen size: 6.3 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | Weight: 239g | Max battery life: Up to 25.5 hours For those who want a big foldable that isn't quite as expensive, the OnePlus Open is a very interesting option. Starting at $1,700, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip offers similar performance to the Z Fold 5, but the Open features displays that are slightly larger and brighter. It's also thinner and lighter while packing a larger battery and its Open Canvas software delivers an innovative tile-based UI for multitasking, allowing you to manage apps and widgets seamlessly. Sure, its triple rear camera module is bulky, but image quality is as good if not slightly better than the Z Fold 5 (though, still short of the Pixel Fold). But the best part is that, thanks to OnePlus' trade-in deal, you can exchange any old phone you have lying around for $200 off, which brings the Open's final price down to $1,500. That still isn't cheap, but it pushes the Open closer to being somewhat affordable. — S.R. Pros More affordable than the competition

More affordable than the competition Good performance

Good performance Thinner and lighter design

Thinner and lighter design Good battery life Cons Bulky rear camera array See at OnePlus

Mat Smith for Engadget 82 100 Expert Score Best flip-style foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review Full screen size: 6.9 inches | Folded screen size: 4.1 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | Weight: 188g | Max battery life: Up to 31 hours The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a slimmer design and significantly improved battery life. With a larger, brighter front display, it's easier to use and the hinge mechanism has also been strengthened for a more solid feel. Despite it being the smaller model of Samsung's foldable family, the company made the primary display even bigger and brought it closer to the traditional aspect ratios of most traditional smartphones. It's another smart improvement that makes the Flip 7 easier to use than its predecessors. A larger battery has substantially extended how long Samsung's latest Flip can run for between charges, although it runs a little hot with heavy apps, tasks and games. Software additions include the Now Bar and Gemini Live integration for the front display, but using most other apps still requires a widget launcher workaround. However, the cameras remain largely unchanged from the previous model, with a 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide lens. Sadly there's still no dedicated telephoto lens, which makes it less useful in some shooting situations. Other areas are long due an upgrade, too, like the Flip 7's sluggish charging speeds. — Mat Smith, UK Bureau Chief Pros Bigger front screen

Bigger front screen Better battery life

Better battery life Slimmer design Cons Cameras are dated

Cameras are dated Front screen utility is still limited

Front screen utility is still limited Sluggish charge speed See at Amazon

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Best flip-style foldable phone runner up Motorola Razr+ Read our full Motorola Razr+ review Full screen size: 6.9 inches | Folded screen size: 3.6 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | Weight: 189g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours While the Razr+ (or the Razr 40 Ultra for those outside North America) may not be quite as sophisticated as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, what it lacks in tech it makes up for with its personality. It's available in three colors, with the magenta model featuring a soft vegan leather back. It features a sleek design with a cover display that wraps around its cameras and is slightly more user-friendly than Samsung's. Plus, the software is smooth and intuitive, making it easier to access and use your favorite Android phone apps. And for those who are nostalgic for the original Razr from the early 2000s, Moto even included an easter egg that features a retro UI. Unfortunately, its water resistance is much less substantial, as it's only rated to withstand spills or small splashes. — S.R. Pros Useful and roomy external display

Useful and roomy external display Folds in half to become very compact

Folds in half to become very compact Can be own tripod for photos or videos Cons Cameras cannot compare to flagships

Cameras cannot compare to flagships Long-term durability and security remains a concern See at Amazon

Photo by Mat Smith / Engadget 71 100 Expert Score A more affordable folding phone option Moto Razr £800 Read our full Motorola Razr review Full screen size: 6.9 inches | Folded screen size: 1.5 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | Weight: 189g | Max battery life: Up to 23 hours The non-plus Moto Razr (aka the Razr 40 internationally) is the company's first attempt to make a more affordable flip-style foldable. Starting at £800 (U.S. pricing still TBA), it's one of the least expensive options on sale today. However, it features a much smaller 1.5-inch exterior display along with a slower Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and somewhat underwhelming cameras. On the bright side, it features the same display you get on its more expensive sibling. The one difference is that it's limited to 144Hz instead of 165Hz due to its less powerful processor. And, similar to the magenta Razr+, all the colors of the basic Razr (Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac) come with a soft vegan leather back. — S.R. Pros A cheaper foldable phone

A cheaper foldable phone Decent battery life

Decent battery life Tactile soft finish Cons Unremarkable external screen

Unremarkable external screen Underwhelming cameras See at Motorola

How we test foldable phones

When evaluating new foldable phones, we consider the same general criteria as we do when we're judging the best smartphones. Devices need to have good battery life (at least a full day's use), bright inner displays (peaks of at least 1,000 nits), sharp cameras and responsive performance. That said, foldable phones come in different shapes (and sizes); there are varying designs that may appeal to different types of people.

For those who prefer more compact and stylish devices, flip phone-style foldables resemble old-school namesakes but with flexible interior displays (typically six to seven inches diagonally) and smaller outer screens, often referred to as the cover display. Alternatively, for power users and people who want to maximize mobile productivity, there are larger book-style foldables (with seven to eight-inch main displays) that can transform from a candy bar-style phone to essentially a small tablet when opened.

Are foldable phones worth it? A note on durability

Aside from their displays, the biggest difference between foldable phones and more traditional handsets is durability. That's because while some models like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung's foldables offer IP68 designs or IPX8 water resistance (which is good for submersions of up to five feet for 30 minutes), their flexible screens – which are largely made from plastic – present some unique challenges.

Most foldables come with factory-installed screen protectors. However, unlike regular phones, users are instructed not to remove them without assistance from approved service centers. Thankfully, Samsung phones do offer one free screen protector replacement for its foldables, while Google charges between $29 and $129 depending on the warranty status of your device. That said, while we can't do long-term testing for every new foldable phone on the market, after personally using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 each for a year, I've found that Samsung's pre-installed screen protector tends to start bubbling nine to 12 months after purchase. So you'll probably want to factor in that your foldable may need some sort of servicing after about a year unless you plan on removing the screen protector entirely (which is possible, but goes against most manufacturers' instructions).

Furthermore, foldable phone owners need to be mindful about keeping sharp objects away from their flexible displays, as rocks, keys or even pressing down very hard with a fingernail can leave permanent marks. In the event that you need to get a flexible screen serviced, you're potentially facing a much higher repair bill when compared to a typical phone (up to $500 or more depending on the model and the severity of the damage). In short, while the ruggedness of foldable phones has improved a lot, they're still more delicate than traditional handsets, which is something you need to account for.

However, foldables continue to evolve, with better AI features, improved specs and a more refined form factors that makes them even more practical. Whether you're after a flip phone for nostalgia or a big screen device for multitasking, today's foldable phones offer exciting possibilities — you just have to decide if they're the right fit for you.

Foldable phone FAQs

What is the difference between a foldable phone and a flip phone?

Foldable and flip phones both use flexible displays, but the way they fold — and what that means for usability — is different. A foldable phone typically opens like a book, giving you a larger tablet-like screen inside, which is great for multitasking or media. A flip phone, on the other hand, folds vertically to become more compact, kind of like the classic clamshell phones of the early 2000s. Flip phones are more pocket-friendly, while foldables offer more screen real estate when open.

What is the disadvantage of a foldable phone?

The biggest trade-offs with foldable phones are price and durability. They're often more expensive than traditional smartphones, thanks to the complex hinge mechanisms and flexible displays. Battery life can sometimes take a hit too, especially with larger screens. And while the tech has come a long way, foldables can still be a bit bulkier and not quite as seamless as regular slab phones when it comes to everyday use.

Are foldable phones less durable than other phones?

Generally, yes — at least for now. Foldable phones use flexible displays and intricate hinges, which can be more prone to wear and tear over time compared to standard phones with solid glass screens. That said, newer models have gotten tougher with improved hinge designs, water resistance and stronger ultra-thin glass. They're definitely more durable than they used to be, but they still require a bit more care than your average smartphone.

Georgie Peru contributed to this report.