Chrome for iOS now lets you add text to Google Lens visual searches

If you use Chrome on your iPhone, you’re about to see some features sliding over from the Android version. Google Lens will let you add text to your image searches, and you can save files and pictures directly to Google Drive and Photos. You can get “Shopping Insights” for products you’re browsing.

Chrome for iOS now lets you add words to your Google Lens visual searches, allowing you to add nuance to your query or “perform more complex and specific searches,” as Chrome Product Manager Katia Muradyan wrote in a blog post. After activating Lens by tapping the camera icon in the Chrome search bar, you can ask questions about the object you’re snapping a pic of, and it will produce corresponding results. Google says AI Overviews will also appear for some of these search results.

The feature shares some common ground with an Apple Intelligence feature for iPhone 16 owners in iOS 18.2, which is currently in beta. Visual Intelligence lets you point your camera at something and get info about it, including asking ChatGPT questions about it or searching for it on Google.

Chrome for iPhone now has a feature that lets you save a file directly to Google Drive or Google Photos, sparing you from using your phone’s internal storage. When saving files from Chrome, you’ll see a new option to save the file to Drive. Similarly, when browsing a photo you want to save, long-press on it, and you’ll see a new “Save in Google Photos” option in the context menu. Of course, the feature requires you to be signed into a Google account.

Chrome for iOS also adds a feature that pops up a mini-map when you click on an address. Look for an underlined link to specific addresses; clicking on it will take you to the mini-map without leaving the browser.

Finally, Google is adding Shopping Insights for US users. The company frames it as a way to help you find great prices on items you’re shopping for, but it’s hard to imagine this feature exists strictly from the kindness of Google's heart. Regardless, you’ll soon see a “Good Deal Now” alert in Chrome’s address bar when browsing for products for which it’s available. You’ll see details like price history / tracking and buying options if you tap it.