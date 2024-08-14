Engadget Podcast: Breaking down Google's Pixel 9 launch event

There's a new foldable, but don't call it the Pixel Fold 2.

Google has officially dropped its major 2024 devices a few months earlier than usual. At its Made By Google event this week, the company unveiled the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, as well as its foldable follow-up, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As for new accessories, we got the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. In this bonus episode, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about everything from this event, and why the heck we didn't hear more about Android 15.

(Apologies for any audio issues in this episode, it was partially recorded in a noisy hotel room.)

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Devindra Hardawar

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

