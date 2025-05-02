Engadget Podcast: Meta’s first LlamaCon was kind of a bust

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This week Meta held its first-ever AI dev conference, LlamaCon, focused on the development of its Llama generative AI model. But while there was plenty of hype, not much happened, besides the launch of the Meta AI app and a new Llama API. In this episode, Engadget Senior Reporter Karissa Bell joins us to talk about her thoughts on LlamaCon after attending in person. After just announcing its latest Llama models a few weeks ago, it was as if Meta didn't have much else to say.

Topics

Meta's Muted LlamaCon: who was the AI dev conference really for? – 1:31

Court orders Apple to stop collecting app fees outside of the iTunes store – 21:44

Microsoft announces Xbox series X and S prices are going up – 25:22

NPR report: DOGE employees may have access to U.S. nuclear secrets – 26:44

New EV startup Slate to offer a barebones pickup for $20k (after tax breaks) – 30:47

Swiss academics use AI to influence public opinion on Reddit – 35:08

Duolingo to replace contract workers with AI – 40:19

Working on – 47:50

Pop culture picks – 50:56

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien