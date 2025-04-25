LlamaCon 2025 live: Updates from Meta's first generative AI developer conference keynote

After a couple years of having its open-source Llama AI model be just a part of its Connect conferences, Meta is breaking things out and hosting an entirely generative AI-focused developer conference called LlamaCon on April 29. The event is streaming online, and you'll be able to watch along live on the Meta for Developers Facebook page.

LlamaCon kicks off today at 1:15 PM ET / 10:15 AM PT with a keynote address from Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Vice President of AI Manohar Paluri and research scientist Angela Fan. The keynote is supposed to cover developments in the company's open-source AI community, "the latest on the Llama collection of models and tools" and offer a glimpse at yet-to-be released AI features.

The keynote address will be followed by a conversation at 10:45AM PT / 1:45PM ET between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi on "building AI-powered applications," followed by a chat at 4PM PT / 7PM ET about "the latest trends in AI" between Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. It doesn't seem like either conversation will be used to break news, but Microsoft and Meta have collaborated before, so anything is possible.

Meta hasn't traditionally waited for a conference to launch updates to Meta AI or the Llama model. The company introduced its new Llama 4 family of models, which excel at image understanding and document parsing, on a Saturday in early April. It's not clear what new models or products the company could have saved for LlamaCon.

We'll be liveblogging the keynote presentation today, along with some of the subsequent interviews and sessions between Zuckerberg and his guests. Stay tuned and refresh this article at about 10AM ET today, when we'll kick off the live updates.

Live coverage is over



Update, April 29 2025, 12:45PM ET: This story was updated to reflect the new 1:15PM ET keynote start time.

Update, April 29 2025, 6:00AM ET: This story was updated to include the details of Engadget's liveblog, and correct a few typos in timezones.