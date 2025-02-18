Meta just scheduled a generative AI conference called LlamaCon for April 29

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Meta just announced its first-ever LlamaCon , a dev conference dedicated to generative AI. It's scheduled for April 29. Why the llama-based naming convention? The company titled the event after its family of generative AI models .

Meta promises to "share the latest on our open source AI developments to help developers do what they do best: build amazing apps and products." Beyond that vague description, we don't know much. There's no information regarding speakers or potential products being shown. We know that the company's working on Llama 4 , with an early 2025 release window, so we'll most likely get a sizzle reel of some kind.

The company notes it'll have more to share about LlamaCon "in the coming weeks." Meta also says that "2025 is shaping up to be another banger" of a year. To that end, it has scheduled the next major Connect event for September 17. It promises plenty of reveals that should please "virtual and mixed reality developers, content creators, metaverse mavens and AI glasses enthusiasts." Meta Connect 2024 gave us the Quest 3S and the fancy-pants Orion prototype AR glasses .