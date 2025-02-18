Meta just scheduled a generative AI conference called LlamaCon for April 29
The next Connect event is also coming in September.
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Meta just announced , a dev conference dedicated to generative AI. It's scheduled for April 29. Why the llama-based naming convention? The company titled the event after its .
Meta promises to "share the latest on our open source AI developments to help developers do what they do best: build amazing apps and products." Beyond that vague description, we don't know much. There's no information regarding speakers or potential products being shown. We know that the company's , with an early 2025 release window, so we'll most likely get a sizzle reel of some kind.
The company notes it'll have more to share about LlamaCon "in the coming weeks." Meta also says that "2025 is shaping up to be another banger" of a year. To that end, it has scheduled the next major Connect event for September 17. It promises plenty of reveals that should please "virtual and mixed reality developers, content creators, metaverse mavens and AI glasses enthusiasts." Meta Connect 2024 and the .
, Meta has been scrambling to figure out how AI rival DeepSeek has managed to create tech that rivals its own at a . The report suggests that DeepSeek's upcoming models could outperform the aforementioned Llama 4. The company's also currently that accuses it of training Llama models on copyrighted book materials without permission.