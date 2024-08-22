Google Pixel 9 review: The go-to Android smartphone

For the first half of Android’s existence, Google was happy simply being in charge of the OS while other manufacturers built a massive ecosystem of devices. Things changed in 2016 with the launch of the original Pixel, a phone that married the company’s hardware and software designs. But even that combo wasn’t enough to immediately catapult Google’s flagship to the front of the pack. However, between the continued evolution of its devices and former major players like LG and HTC getting out of the game, Google has become the third-largest Android phone maker in the US, just barely behind Motorola.

Enter the Pixel 9, which sports a slick new design, a brighter screen, better cameras and even more sophisticated software tricks. In many ways, this thing feels like it best represents Google's vision for what a smartphone should be and it’s here to claim its title as the default Android handset.

Design and display

I usually hate making this comparison, but it’s hard to ignore that the Pixel 9 looks a lot like an iPhone. Similar to recent Apple handsets, the base ninth-gen Pixel features flat sides with rounded corners and a smooth matte finish. Its front and back panels are made out of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which when combined with the phone’s recycled aluminum frame results in a device that Google says is two times more durable than before.

The big difference though is the Pixel 9’s rear camera module. Gone is the edge-to-edge bar we’ve become familiar with over the previous three generations and in its place is a simple pill-shaped visor. Compared to Apple’s arrangement — which still looks like the top of a stove to me — Google’s design is the essence of simplicity. There are two lenses on the left and a flash on the right, with some additional components like a tiny microphone and a single-zone laser-detect autofocus system scattered throughout. Sure, it’s a bit tall and bulky, but because it largely spans the width of the device, it means the phone doesn’t wobble when you rest it on its back. Points to Google for a more elegant solution.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

In front, the Pixel 9 sports Google’s latest 6.3-inch OLED Actua display, which offers an even higher peak brightness of 2,700 nits (versus 2,000 nits for the Pixel 8). Granted, that’s a few hundred less than the 3,000 nits on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, but even when viewed side-by-side, you’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference. As before, the Pixel 9 has a variable refresh rate that jumps between 60Hz and 120Hz to help save on battery while Google has tweaked little details like evening out the phone’s bezels so that they are the same size all the way around. Altogether, it’s an excellent display with accurate colors and rich tones. I’ve got to give Google credit, because over the past few years, Pixel displays have made major leaps to the point where they can now hold their own against both Apple and Samsung.

One final small but very welcome upgrade is a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner hidden beneath the Pixel 9’s displays. It’s even more reliable than the optical sensor used before and, in my testing, it’s unlocked the phone nearly instantly every single time.

Performance

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google’s Tensor chips are often maligned for focusing more on efficiency and AI processing than general performance. But I think a lot of that noise comes from people who care more about benchmarks than how fast a phone operates in the real world. In my experience, the Pixel 9 and the Tensor G4 delivered everything I wanted with ample haste. Switching between apps happens in a flash, while scrolling feels incredibly smooth. Even relatively demanding games like Zenless Zone Zero ran well, with only the occasional hiccup. Unless you are really pushing it by running a bunch of super resource-hungry apps at the same time, the Pixel 9 can handle the stress.

New software and AI features

When Google introduced its big suite of AI-powered features on the Pixel 8 last year, it felt like the company was trying to live up to its own self-fulfilling prophecy on the proliferation of machine learning. But with the launch of even more AI-based tools alongside the Pixel 9, Google’s strategy is becoming much clearer thanks in large part to the new Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio apps.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The thing I like most about the Pixel Screenshots app is that it enhances the way people already use their phones. When you’re doomscrolling and you come across something fun or interesting, what do you do? You either share it immediately or save it for later, often by taking a screencap. That’s where the Screenshots app comes in. By using AI to analyze the contents of a pic, you can easily retrieve it later with a quick search.

My favorite use case is for recipes. Previously, I would find an interesting dish and leave it open in a browser tab, which always felt like a clunky workaround. But now, I can just screenshot it and feel confident about finding it in the future. And unlike Microsoft’s Recall feature in Windows 11, Google’s Screenshots app only looks at the stuff you capture manually instead of automatically recording everything you do, so it feels less intrusive.

For those who want to create their own content, Pixel Studio lets you use AI to generate images by typing in a handful of prompts. It’s basically a free version of Midjourney built just for Google’s phones and I feel like I’ve only begun to explore its potential. It can turn people’s faces into cute little stickers that you can copy into pictures or give you inspiration on how to decorate your room. The possibilities are endless.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Then there are a handful of smaller but still very useful tools like the Pixel Weather app, which features AI-generated summaries to help you plan your day. Instead of checking the hourly forecast and looking at every stat and figure, you can quickly read a couple of sentences to see when the UX index will peak or if there’s a surprise thunderstorm headed your way.

Meanwhile, other features like Gemini Live let you ask questions and bounce ideas off of Google’s most powerful AI assistant in a more natural way (you know, if you’re into that kind of thing). Phone conversations also sound better thanks to improvements to Clear Calling, which cuts down background noise. If you’re distracted or don’t feel like paying attention, you can use the new Call Notes feature to transcribe everything before giving things a closer look later. There’s even a Satellite eSOS feature that’s free for the first two years, which lets you call for help when you don’t have service. Thankfully, I haven’t needed to test it out myself, though for anyone who’s curious, Google offers a demo experience that’s slated to go live on August 22.

Cameras

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Superb image quality has long been one of the Pixel family’s calling cards and it’s getting even better on the Pixel 9 thanks to two new cameras. The main wide-angle lens features a new 50MP sensor while the ultrawide lens is powered by an updated 48MP cell, the latter of which can be used to shoot close-up macros.

In situations with good light, the Pixel 9 outperformed the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Colors were generally brighter and Google’s processing typically preserved more details. One of the most impressive examples was a backlit shot of a Transformer, where the Pixel 9 captured a photo with much richer hues and better focus while the S24U struggled, producing a shot with muddy colors and a surprising amount of noise.

Google Pixel 9 photo comparison Even in bright light, the S24U had a hard time matching the image quality we got from the Pixel 9.

At night, Google’s superb Night Sight mode reinforced the Pixel’s lead in image quality, capturing brighter and more well-exposed photos. The only time Samsung’s phone came out on top was in a single low-light shot of a flower, because even though the S24U’s pic was a touch oversharpened, it was still better than the overly soft result I got from the P9.

Of course, you can’t have a new Pixel with some fresh camera features to go with it. This time, we’ve gotten a range of improvements including Auto frame which uses AI to cleverly recompose images and fill in the missing parts where needed. Or you can use Reimagine to create more fantastical pics by replacing elements (foregrounds and backgrounds work best) with whatever you can think of. Panorama mode can also be used at night now and while it takes some practice to get the best results, even on my first attempt in a less-than-ideal location, I got a neat-looking shot of the NYC skyline.

If you zoom in, the results don't really hold up. But from afar, the Pixel 9's Reimagine feature can create some fantastical photos like this one with an AI-generated starry night. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

Then there’s Add Me, which lets you take multiple group shots with different people holding the camera to create a single composite image with everyone in the shot. Now, no one has to be left out simply because they’re the designated photographer that day. It’s surprisingly easy to use and great for introverts like me who don’t want to ask a stranger for help. But you have to stay still or else things can get wonky. Perhaps the coolest thing about this feature is that you can also use it to clone yourself multiple times in the same image, which is a really fun, if unintended, use case.

My one gripe is that I wish Google had included support for Zoom Enhance on the Pixel 9. It would be really nice to have a tool to sharpen blurry or cropped photos available on the base model, especially since, unlike its more expensive Pro siblings, it doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto lens.

Battery life and charging

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Thanks to a larger 4,700mAh cell (up from 4,575mAh) and improved power efficiency, Google claims the Pixel 9 has 20 percent longer battery life than the previous model. But I found that it fared even better, lasting 27 hours and 32 minutes on our video rundown test. Not only is this the best we’ve seen from any Pixel to date, it also tops the OnePlus 12’s time of 26:40 for the best longevity of any phone we’ve tested.

Unfortunately, despite Google having just released a new 45W power adapter (sold separately), the Pixel 9’s wired charging speed remains the same at 27 watts. You also get Qi wireless support (but not Qi2) at up to 15 watts and reverse wireless power sharing when you want to help out a friend with a device that’s short on juice.

Wrap-up

For so many years, non-Pro Pixels have existed as an also-ran next to Samsung’s base Galaxy S phones, primarily for people who appreciate Google’s software wizardry and regular feature drops. But with the Pixel 9, Google has upped its hardware design while once again doubling down on what it does best. It has a gorgeous screen, class-leading cameras and a more refined appearance, plus more AI-powered tools than anyone else. Pretty good ones at that. You also get fantastic software support including seven years of OS and security updates.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Aside from a couple of omissions like no support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging and Zoom Enhance, the Pixel 9 has everything you want and need from a high-end Android handset. Google’s software — which was already a major plus — is becoming a pillar of dominance. That said, owners will need to be more proactive about embracing these features to get the most out of their devices. AI still succumbs to hallucinations and errors (a lot of the new tools are still in preview phase), so many features remain far from foolproof. But the foundations for a wide range of powerful tools are at your disposal. At this point, the big question is, at least in the $800 price range, why buy anything else? In some respects, Google might even be its own biggest competitor, because for those who aren’t as enthusiastic about AI, you can save some money and get a Pixel 8a for $499. But for everyone else, while Samsung might still have a lead in total sales, the Pixel 9 should be the go-to flagship Android phone.