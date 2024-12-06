Google prolongs the lifespan of the Pixel Fold, 6 and 7 with extended OS updates

The phones are getting two more years of feature upgrades than expected.

By Kris Holt
The Pixel Fold's unique design and wider exterior display make it rather unique, even among phones with flexible displays. Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google has delivered a surprise holiday gift to folks with a Pixel 6, Pixel 7 or Pixel Fold. The company says it will give those devices two extra years of OS upgrades. The handsets were originally slated to get three years of OS updates and five years of security patches, but now it's five for each, starting from when the devices first hit the Google Store in the US.

As the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debuted in October 2021, Android 15 was slated to be the last big OS update for those smartphones. However, they'll now get an extra two years of fresh features, giving them an extended lease on life. The move might work against Google's business interests to a degree, as it could dissuade those who are clinging onto a Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro or Fold from upgrading anytime soon.

Google has shifted away from having one big annual feature dump with the release of a major new Android version each fall. Instead, the company is now peppering the rollout of new features throughout the year with Pixel drops. To that end, Google suggested on a support page that the Pixel 6, 7 and Fold's extra OS updates "may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops."

Starting with last year's Pixel 8 lineup, Google promises seven years of OS and security updates for its devices — in large part to comply with the software requirements of a California right-to-repair law that came into force in this year. Pixel 6, 7 and Fold users aren't getting quite that lengthy period of support, but this is still a positive step for sustainability.

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