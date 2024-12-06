Google prolongs the lifespan of the Pixel Fold, 6 and 7 with extended OS updates

Google has delivered a surprise holiday gift to folks with a Pixel 6, Pixel 7 or Pixel Fold . The company says it will give those devices two extra years of OS upgrades. The handsets were originally slated to get three years of OS updates and five years of security patches, but now it's five for each, starting from when the devices first hit the Google Store in the US.

As the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debuted in October 2021, Android 15 was slated to be the last big OS update for those smartphones. However, they'll now get an extra two years of fresh features, giving them an extended lease on life. The move might work against Google's business interests to a degree, as it could dissuade those who are clinging onto a Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro or Fold from upgrading anytime soon.

And ICYMI, #PixelFold along with #Pixel6 and #Pixel7 generation users will now get two additional years of OS updates! This extended support will total five years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US: https://t.co/Y50A92TiqC — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 5, 2024

Google has shifted away from having one big annual feature dump with the release of a major new Android version each fall. Instead, the company is now peppering the rollout of new features throughout the year with Pixel drops . To that end, Google suggested on a support page that the Pixel 6, 7 and Fold's extra OS updates "may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops."