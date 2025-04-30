Google Wallet adds support for UK passports

Google Wallet has supported copies of US passports since December and now its UK residents' turn. The company has announced that UK passports will soon be available as digital passes in Google Wallets on Android devices.

To start, Google is partnering with Rail Delivery Group, which provides Railcards — or discount passes — for a range of travelers. Applying for a Railcard requires identity verification (some of them are also age-based) and individuals should be able to use their digital ID for proof.

Google also announced further updates and features to its Wallet. More states, including Montana and Arkansas, will soon have the ability to put their government IDs in their Google Wallet, and places like Georgia and Maryland will be able to use their digital IDs at the DMV. While travelers can use US passports stored on Google Wallet at select airports, Google cautions that ID passes for UK passports won't work at TSA for now.

The company is also bringing Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology to Google Wallet. It should also for quick age verification while "ensuring there is no way to link the age back to your identity." Google might use it with its own products or when verifying a person's age on partner apps.